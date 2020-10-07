Les Misérables, Phantom and Mary Poppins casts to perform during Britain's Got Talent finale

Three West End shows will perform a special series of tunes on this weekend's finale of Britain's Got Talent.

In a medley, cast members from the all-star Les Misérables concert, Mary Poppins and The Phantom of the Opera will come together to sing numbers in front of televised audiences.

Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Carrie Hope Fletcher, John Owen-Jones, Shan Ako, Killian Donnelly, Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp are among those involved.

All three shows are currently off-sale in the West End, though the DVD and CD release of the all-star Les Misérables is coming very soon (available here), alongside the release of the Mary Poppins West End cast recording.

The appearance is set to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Les Misérables and the 34th anniversary of The Phantom of the Opera. Producer Cameron Mackintosh said: "Britain's theatrical talent is the best in the world so it is a wonderful opportunity after seven months of enforced lockdown to be invited by Britain's Got Talent to showcase three of my greatest British musical hits with their fabulous West End casts all bursting to perform again and remind audiences what an unforgettable thrill it is to enjoy the exhilaration of a live show.

"Several years ago, Susan Boyle Dreamed her Dream and set the world alight and we are both eager and anxious to be told when we can fully reopen again next year so that we can all properly get on with our lives and celebrate the world-beating talents of our amazing culture."

The show will be beamed out from 7.30pm BST on Saturday 10 October.