Les Misérables, Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet and more to be shown on Sky Arts Freeview
A variety of shows are available
We haven't checked in on Sky Arts' listings in a while but, with so many people in self-isolation at the moment, letting them know what's on television as a stage fix is a good idea.
A few delights are available, including the ever-watchable 25th anniversary concert version of Les Misérables and Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet. Plus, you'll be able to catch up with the epic West End concert staged last month featuring a raft of West End shows, as well as the South Bank Sky Arts Awards.
21 July – Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet – 7.15am
22 July – The South Bank Sky Arts Awards – 9.00pm
23 July – The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre – 8.45am
25 July – The South Bank Sky Arts Awards – 9.00am
25 July – The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre – 3.00pm
25 July – Les Misérables in Concert: 25th Anniversary – 9.00pm
26 July – Northern Ballet's Casanova – 10.15pm