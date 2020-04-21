"Leave a Light On" new week of online musical performers announced

More stars will perform live solo concerts from their houses next week.

Having kicked off a few weeks ago and raised over £12,000 for artists so far, the concerts see musical performers (currently unable to appear on stage due to ongoing theatre lockdowns) give live concerts in their own homes.

Appearing next week will be:

Thursday 30th April

4:30pm Bronté Barbé (Beautiful).

6:30pm Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen).

Friday 1st May

4:30pm Declan Egan (Jersey Boys)

6:30pm Vicky Vox - (International drag sensation)