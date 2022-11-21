Leah Harvey, Alfred Enoch, Rose Ayling-Ellis and more in As You Like It West End rehearsals

Delve inside the rehearsal room for the upcoming revival of Shakespeare's As You Like It at new West End venue @sohoplace.

Appearing in the production, the second at the brand-new in-the-round theatre, are Leah Harvey as Rosalind, Rose Ayling-Ellis as Celia, Alfred Enoch as Orlando, Tom Mison as Touchstone with Martha Plimpton in the role of Jaques. Every performance of the show is captioned.

Further casting includes Allie Daniel (Amiens), Tom Edden (Duke Frederick), Dickon Gough (Charles), Gabriella Leon (Audrey), Mary Malone (Phoebe), Syakira Moeladi (Hisperia), Nathan Queeley-Dennis (Silvius), Cal Watson (Le Beau), June Watson (Adam and Corin) and Ben Wiggins (Oliver).

The show runs from 6 December to 28 January, with direction by Josie Rourke, with a musical score by Michael Bruce. The show has design by Rob Jones, lighting by Howard Harrison and sound by John Leonard.