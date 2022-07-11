Lea Michele will return to Broadway in Funny Girl

After feverish speculation, Lea Michele (Spring Awakening) is returning to the New York stage!

The Glee star is set to take over the leading role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's current revival of Funny Girl. Original cast member Beanie Feldstein is now scheduled to exit the production earlier than expected on 31 July.

From 2 August until 4 September the role will be covered by Feldstein's standby Julie Benko, who will continue to perform the regular schedule of Thursday night performances as Fanny Brice from 8 September.

In addition, Jane Lynch (another Glee star and original cast member) is set to play her final performance as Mrs Brice on 4 September, with four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh taking over the role. Both Lynch and Feldstein were originally scheduled to leave the production on 25 September.

West End favourite Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes, who received a Tony nomination at this year's ceremony, will continue in their respective roles of Nick Arnstein and Eddie Ryan.

Michele and Feldshuh are set to begin performances at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre on 6 September.