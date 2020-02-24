Laura Baldwin and Marisha Wallace have a baking battle with WOSA Cookin' ahead of WhatsOnStage Awards

It's amazing what baking can do!

We got two WhatsOnStage Awards nominees to battle it out in a baking special as part of our new five-part series WOSA Cookin', which runs this week ahead of the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Concert on Sunday.

Presented by YouTube star Sophie Lee and WhatsOnStage Awards and theatre producer Paul Taylor-Mills, in every episode, two stage stars will be going head-to-head to prove their culinary skills with a variety of challenges.

Marisha Wallace and Paul Taylor-Mills



There are tickets left for the Concert, which takes place at 7pm on 1 March 2020, with audience members able to get a first look at special performances from award-nominated shows as well as never-before-heard numbers. You can purchase them here.

In today's episode, former Waitress co-stars and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical nominees Laura Baldwin and Marisha Wallace, will be cooking up a storm – watch below: