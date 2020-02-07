Actor-musician The Last Five Years at Southwark Playhouse: in rehearsals

Photos have been released offering a first look at the cast of The Last Five Years in rehearsals.

Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson

© Pamela Raith

Starring Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch, the new revival of Jason Robert Brown's musical will involve actor-musicians, accompanying one another as the piece progresses.

Brown's cult classic musical was first seen in 2001 and ran off-Broadway in 2002. It was turned into a film in 2014 starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. It follows a five-year relationship between two lovers – Jamie and Cathy – but is told in reverse chronological order for one of the pair.

The creative team will include choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt and sound designer Adam Fisher. Musical direction and orchestration are by George Dyer. The pair of performers will be accompanied by a four-piece band led by Dyer.

The Last Five Years runs from 28 February to 28 March at Southwark Playhouse.

