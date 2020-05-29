The Last Five Years production to be filmed in isolation and streamed online

A new production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years will be filmed in isolation and shown over three nights at the end of June online.

The piece will be directed and star Lauren Samuels (Bend it Like Beckham) as Cathy alongside Danny Becker (The Prince of Egypt) as Jamie. Samuels previously played the part at Chiswick's Tabard Theatre in 2010.

The piece follows the pair's relationship as it falls apart over ˙half a decade and includes numbers such as "Still Hurting".

It will run from 27 to 30 June online at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £8.

Brown's 2001 piece was recently revived at Southwark Playhouse, with the run cut short by the closure of UK theatres. Before that, it was also produced at the St James Theatre with Samantha Barks and Jonathan Bailey, and a film version was made in 2014.