Lady Gaga set to star in Joker musical movie sequel

Lady Gaga has confirmed she's set to join Joaquin Phoenix for a new Joker film – reportedly set to be a musical movie.

The award-winning performer took to social media to confirm the film will be released on 4 October 2024, and titled Joker: Folie à Deux. The "Poker Face" and "Chromatica" singer, currently on tour, has not revealed her role in the upcoming movie (many have theorised that she'll play famous DC character Harley Quinn).

The composer and lyricist for the new film, directed by Todd Phillips (Joker) have not been announced, but we'd love to see some MT heavyweights on board. Musical references are no stranger to the Joker-verse, with the 2019 flick containing a slightly surreal performance of Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns".

The film marks the first time Phoenix has returned for a sequel movie but, given the box office success of the original, it may not come as a surprise to see him back.