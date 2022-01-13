La Voix announces new UK tour for 2022

Popular drag artist La Voix (Britain's Got Talent) is heading out on the road this year.

The new tour, entitled The Eighth Wonder!, promises a live band, comedy and the performer's signature takes on the likes of Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland, Shirley Bassey, Cher and Tina Turner.

Kicking off on 28 January at The Theatre in Chipping Norton, the show will visit Margate, Stafford, Chipping Sodbury, Birmingham, Worcester, Cardiff, Hereford, Isle of Man, Hayes, Rochdale, Milford Haven, Darlington and Milton Keynes (on 29 May). There are also two dates confirmed for the autumn: 1 September in Aylesbury and 30 September in Horsham.

La Voix said: "I can't wait to meet you all on my 2022 Eighth Wonder tour so dig out your sparkly shoes and join me for a night of music, song and lots of laughs – after the last couple of years it's just the tonic – you bring the gin!"

In addition, La Voix is currently representing the UK on Paramount Plus' international drag competition Queen of the Universe, which will be broadcast on UK television soon.



