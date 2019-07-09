La Clique to return to West End for Christmas 2019 season

The award-winning La Clique will return to the West End for a new run at the Leicester Square Spiegeltent.

The cabaret, which ran at the London Hippodrome a decade ago, will perform from 8 November to 4 January as part of Underbelly's season of shows within the central London square.

Acts confirmed to perform at the event include Bernie Dieter (Little Death Club) as MC, gentleman juggler Florian Brooks, the fire-breathing, sword-swallowing Heather Holliday and aerialist Stephen Williams performing his Bath Boy act. Further acts will be announced over the coming months.

A live house band, La Clique Palace Orkestra, will accompany the performances.