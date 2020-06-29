Watch the Kinky Boots casts perform "Raise You Up" for Pride

Casts from Kinky Boots came together to celebrate Pride this year with a special virtual performance of the piece's climax number "Raise You Up".

Based on Tim Firth's 2005 film of the same name, the musical first ran on Broadway in 2012 with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, book by Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell. When it came to the West End it won three tWhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Choreography.

You can watch the special performance, led by original cast member Billy Porter below, with guest appearances from Lauper, Fierstein, Mitchell and more: