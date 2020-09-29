Kevin and Joanne Clifton to present socially distanced show in the West End

Strictly Come Dancing duo and real-life siblings Kevin and Joanne Clifton will bring their touring show to the West End for a special performance in front of a socially distanced audience.

Running at the Palace Theatre (conventionally home to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) the pair will reminisce about their lives in a dancing family, as well as sing some of their favourite songs.

Kevin Clifton said today: "Although we all miss performing and producing live shows and it is great to be able to get back on stage, we know people's health and safety is paramount. Myself, Joanne and our producers feel a responsibility to the theatre industry to help rebuild audience confidence, so that one day theatres will be full again."

The show is part of Nima Theatre's plans to reopen its venues for socially distanced productions throughout the autumn. You can find out more about the initiative here.

The piece's tour opens at the end of October and will head to the Palace Theatre in the West End on 1 December 2020.