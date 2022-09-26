Judy Garland West End charity concert to take place in November

Performers including Mica Paris and Bonnie Langford will pay tribute

Mica Paris and Bonnie Langford



A star-studded fundraising gala marking the 100th anniversary of Judy Garland's birth will take place at the West End's Lyric Theatre on 28 November.

Judy: No Place Like Home will feature performers Mica Paris, Lisa Maxwell, Bonnie Langford, Jessica Hynes and Frances Ruffle with more to be announced. The concert will raise funds for youth homelessness charity Centrepoint, and feature "musical, spoken and video performances in celebration of Judy’s life".

Maxwell, a long-serving Centrepoint ambassador, learned about Garland's experiences with homelessness, her struggles with mental health, and her unique connection with the LGBTQ community whilst playing her in Paul Taylor-Mills’ production of Peter Quilter’s award-winning play End Of The Rainbow.

She said: “Through Judy’s life and music, No Place Like Home will shine a light on a cause that Judy would have no doubt approved of. I’ve worked with Centrepoint for over twenty years and the support they provide homeless young people is absolutely vital, particularly right now with so many of us struggling.”

Centrepoint ambassador Mica Paris added: “Supporting Centrepoint’s young people is so close to my heart and I know how crucial their work is, now more than ever. I said ‘yes’ as soon as I was asked to take part in this fundraiser and I am so excited to be part of this unmissable event.”

Tickets are available now from nimaxtheatres.com