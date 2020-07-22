Judi Dench, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber and more to take part in theatre charity auction

A special stagey auction has been launched to help support Acting for Others, Theatre Artists Fund and Theatres Trust.

The event will see the likes of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Judi Dench, Joan Collins, Michael Ball, Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandra Burke and Martin McDonagh auction off personal possessions or money-can't-buy experiences to help those in need.

It has been set up by specialists Bid-In Group, who will present the free-of-charge auction until it closes on 26 July.

Dench said: "We greatly appreciate this exciting fund raiser to support the Arts. The work of the theatrical charities is vitally important to help our industry survive and the Theatre Super Auction is a wonderful way to support our cause."

Lloyd Webber has offered two VIP tickets to see The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway as well as two BA Business Class flights and a three-night stay in New York hotel. McDonagh has offered his own hand-annotated shooting script for hit film Three Billboards, while Joan Collins has presented some Valentino jewellery.

Goldberg has offered VIP tickets to Sister Act as well as an overnight London stay plus a meet and greet with the leading lady and her co-star Jennifer Saunders.

Four tickets and a hotel stay for shows like Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Joseph at The London Palladium, new The Prince of Egypt musical, Wicked in the West End and The Drifter's Girl at the Garrick Theatre have all been offered, as have two tickets to the West End premiere of Frozen.

Other prizes come from the likes of Six, Hairspray, David Tennant, Michael Sheen and more.