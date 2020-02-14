Judi Dench and Gyles Brandreth to appear in conversation I Remember It Well at the Bridge Theatre

Judi Dench will appear in conversation with Gyles Brandeth at the Bridge Theatre this spring, it has been announced today.

I Remember It Well will see WhatsOnStage Award-winner Dench and Brandreth performing and discussion the actor's 60 year-long career, which began at the Old Vic.

The duo will appear from 20 March to 4 April, with tickets going on sale from 10am on 19 February.

I Remember It Well follows on at the venue from Roger Allam and Colin Morgan in A Number, which will play from 14 February to 14 March.