Judi Dench and Gyles Brandreth to appear in conversation I Remember It Well at the Bridge Theatre
The award-winning actor will talk about her career and performances to date this spring
Judi Dench will appear in conversation with Gyles Brandeth at the Bridge Theatre this spring, it has been announced today.
I Remember It Well will see WhatsOnStage Award-winner Dench and Brandreth performing and discussion the actor's 60 year-long career, which began at the Old Vic.
The duo will appear from 20 March to 4 April, with tickets going on sale from 10am on 19 February.
I Remember It Well follows on at the venue from Roger Allam and Colin Morgan in A Number, which will play from 14 February to 14 March.
