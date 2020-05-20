Judi Dench to appear in conversation with Giles Terera as part of free Mountview series

Mountview's president and the award-winning star Judi Dench will appear in conversation with Olivier Award-winning performer Giles Terera.

As part of the drama school's new "LIVE" series, Terera will be talking to Dench on Monday 1 June at 6pm about her illustrious career, as well as posing questions submitted by Mountview students.

Judi Dench commented: "I am exceptionally proud to be president of Mountview and support their work opening up training routes into the arts. In these challenging times, it is more vital than ever that the arts industry continues to nurture and guide up-and-coming practitioners. Mountview LIVE is a fantastic chance for us all to share our experiences with the next generation and raise support for their training."

The series so far has featured Noma Dumezweni, with Amanda Holden appearing this coming Monday. The talks will be available here.