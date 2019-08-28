Joseph Marcell and Christopher Fairbank to star in Sam Shepard's Ages of the Moon UK premiere

Sam Shepard's Ages of the Moon will have its UK premiere at the Vaults in London in October, it has been announced.

The play, which first ran in Dublin in 2009 starring Stephen Rea and Sean McGinley, will be directed by Alexander Lass. It follows two life-long friends, Byron and Ames, reminiscing in the American wilderness, only for events to take a dramatic turn.

The Vaults production will feature performers Joseph Marcell (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) and Christopher Fairbank (Auf Wiedersehen, Pet), with set and costume design by Holly Pigott and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow.

Lass said: "Like Estragon and Vladimir or Hirst and Spooner in No Man's Land, Byron and Ames amuse us with their homespun conversation, disturb us with their despair all the while knocking back glass after glass of 'the great malt which wounds'. The more they drink, the less we feel we can trust anything they say."

Ages of the Moon runs from 17 October to 24 November.