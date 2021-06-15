Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat states it will open on 1 July with social distancing

The new revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will open on 1 July, it has been announced, with social distancing in place according to producer Michael Harrison.

The show's initial plans were disrupted by the delay in "Step four" of the government's roadmap to reopening, but it seems as though the show will go on. The plan is then to go up to maximum capacity once restrictions permit.

Jac Yarrow will reprise the title role of Joseph, Alexandra Burke will play the Narrator and Jason Donovan will return to play Pharaoh, with Linzi Hateley also set to appear as the Narrator for 11 performances.

The news was confirmed by Harrison and stated on the show's social channels this afternoon. Ticket holders will be contacted in due course with fresh plans.

The revival has direction by Laurence Connor, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Gareth Owen, hair, wig and makeup design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision by John Rigby, casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Joanne Hawes.

The show has run in the West End, Broadway and all over the world. Songs included in the piece are "Any Dream Will Do", "Close Every Door To Me", "Jacob and Sons", "There's One More Angel In Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph". It tells the biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is said to be in talks to open his new musical, Cinderella, before the new step four date of 19 July, with the government potentially setting up pilot events to allow larger audiences for the West End musical.

Producers across the nation are still calling for a government-backed insurance scheme to help mitigate risks in case of further problems with Covid or variants.

Tickets are on sale now.