Former Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat stars to tour new musical concert

A new touring concert production entitled Dreamcoat Stars is set to launch in the UK.

The show will feature reimagined musical theatre numbers, performed by Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat alumni.

The concept stemmed from Keith Jack, a former contestant on the BBC's 2007 casting show Any Dream Will Do, who commented: "Joseph has been a part of my life since before Any Dream Will Do, and I've always thought about getting a few Joseph performers together for a concert of musical theatre. Joseph is such a well-loved show and cast members past and present have a huge personal following – so it felt very natural that they may want to see those cast members performing a selection of the biggest hits from all different types of shows, and a few new arrangements from Joseph of course! I'm hoping this will appeal to people of all ages and maybe even introduce some of the newer musicals to audiences that haven't heard them before."

Jack has teamed up with Matt Brinkler, executive producer at RED Entertainment and himself an ex-Joseph performer, for the venture. Brinkler added: "When Keith asked me for my help on this production, and later to co-produce it with him, I was over the moon. This musical theatre concert is the perfect way to make larger musicals accessible and affordable for so many that need an introduction to theatre. It gives us an opportunity to reach further into communities that haven't got access to number one touring venues.

"It is my hope that we can inspire new audiences towards the West End and large-scale touring venues through the celebrity pull of these hugely talented ex-Josephs and co-stars. At the same time, we have an opportunity to introduce some new musicals to audiences that are already fans of the genre."

Alongside Jack, initial casting also includes Mike Holoway, Jonathan Dudley and Chris Barton, with further names to be revealed.

The tour, which also promises songs from the likes of Jesus Christ Superstar, Six, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia!, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables and Moulin Rouge!, will kick off in Chelmsford on 3 March. It will then visit Winchester, Lincoln, Lichfield, Solihull, Haverhill, Dunstable, Crawley, Radlett, Peterborough, Gravesend, Christchurch, Weymouth, Bridgwater, Monmouth, Worcester, Swindon, Stockport, Rotherham, Guildford, Alnwick, Lancaster, Bridlington, Leeds, Skegness, King's Lynn, Shrewsbury, Corby, Colne, Northallerton, Blyth, Redruth, Paignton, Portsmouth, Newport, Andover, Musselburgh, Greenock, Dundee, Ayr, Arbroath, Grimsby, Spalding, Basildon, Watford, Clacton-on-Sea, Rhyl, Lytham Saint Annes, Redditch, Blackwood, Barnstaple, Yeovil, Stafford, Stevenage, Hayes, Eastbourne, Camberley, Derby, Bradford, Altrincham, Wellingborough and Exeter.