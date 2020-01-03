Join the WhatsOnStage Theatre Club in our amazing January sale

Is seeing more theatre in 2020 your New Year's resolution?

A membership to the WhatsOnStage Theatre Club may just be the ticket. With our spectacular January sale, this month only you can save up to 30%* on our Annual Standard and Premium memberships. Annual Standard membership is now just £20, down from £30 and Annual Premium membership is now just £40, down from £50.

Our Theatre Club is an exclusive members area for anyone who delights in seeing the latest plays, musicals, comedies and live events, as well as the long-running classics.

By joining, you will gain access to a wide range of incredible theatre in the West End, Off-West End and fringe, with great seats at great prices, often including luxury extras like exclusive Q&As, meet-and-greets with stars and creatives plus free drinks and programmes on selected shows.

Not only this, but you will receive a discount to use at Joe Allen restaurant, the ultimate London showbiz hangout, plus priority access to tickets for the Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Concert. With more than 30 shows and events currently available, a world of theatrical entertainment is at your fingertips.

It's so easy, simply join here, select your preferred membership and follow the instructions.





Q&A with the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar

© Theatre Club

See what our members say about us:

"The club always advertises well in advance...the choice and prices are amazing"

"Absolutely brilliant evening...I thought your Q&A was really insightful and perfectly pitched"

"Fantastic seats and thank you Theatre Club for the excellent discounts you give"

"INCREDIBLE seats! It is one of the most attractive features of this club that the seats are pretty much always the best"

"Love the awesome service and fantastic discounts"

Want to find out more? Email us at [email protected] for further information.





Q&A with the cast of & Juliet

© Theatre Club

• This offer applies to Annual Standard or Premium memberships taken out between 2 January and 31 January 2020.

• This offer is not exchangeable for cash.

• Memberships cannot be cancelled within the first year of joining.

• WhatsOnStage Theatre Club memberships run continuously and renew automatically on the date of membership expiration unless cancelled by email at least three business days prior to the renewal.

• The credit card you assign to your account will be charged for membership renewals.

• WhatsOnStage Theatre Club memberships are not transferable.

• Memberships undertaken via this promotion will not be refunded under any circumstances.

• Resale of tickets purchased via the WhatsOnStage Club is strictly prohibited and will result in immediate revocation of membership without any refund.