John Owen-Jones, Ashford Campbell, Alistair Brammer and Janique Charles to perform online concerts

A new group of West End stars will perform online solo concerts as part of the ongoing "Leave A Light On" series.

Having kicked off last month and raised thousands of pounds for artists so far, the concerts see musical performers (currently unable to appear on stage due to ongoing theatre lockdowns) give live concerts in their own homes.

Appearing next week will be:

Monday 4 May

6:30pm John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables, Phantom of The Opera)

Thursday 7 May

4:30pm Janique Charles (The Lion King)

6:30pm Ashford Campbell (9 to 5, Dreamgirls)

Friday 8 May

6:30pm Alistair Brammer (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables)