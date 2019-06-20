John Malkovich and Bitter Wheat cast opening night video

David Mamet's Bitter Wheat opened at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End last night and we caught up with the cast including Academy Award-nominee John Malkovich.

Inspired by the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Mamet's play – which he also directs – stars Malkovich as movie mogul Barney Fein. He's joined in the cast by Doon Mackichan, Ioanna Kimbook, Alexander Arnold, Zephryn Taitte, Matthew Pidgeon and Teddy Kempner.

The production has designs by Christopher Oram, lighting from Neil Austin and casting by Amy Ball CDG.

Sarah Crompton reviewed the show for WhatsOnStage saying Malkovich "Makes Fein truly repulsive, affecting a dull, threatening monotone of manipulation."