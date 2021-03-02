John Legend and Jimmy Fallon sing a lockdown version of Beauty and the Beast
The pair united for a lockdown performance
As expected, the TV world is responding to the fact that we've reached almost a full year in lockdown.
A new version of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's "Belle" from Beauty and the Beast, featuring John Legend and Jimmy Fallon, was released early this morning after airing in the US last night.
A new stage production of Beauty and the Beast is set to tour UK theatres from later this year, with casting to be confirmed.
Sign up for our daily newsletter for more
Loading...
Loading...