Joel Montague joins Waitress in the West End

Joel Montague will join the cast of Waitress in the West End.

From 2 December he will play the role of Ogie, taking over from Joe Sugg in the piece which continues its run at the Adelphi Theatre. He joins a cast led by Lucie Jones as Jenna, Hannah Tointon as Dawn, Sandra Marvin as Becky, David Hunter as Dr Pomatter, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.

Montague recently appeared in Falsettos in the West End, with previous credits in Funny Girl and School of Rock.

It was announced earlier this month that Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel would join the show next January, playing for a six-week season.

With an original score by seven-time Grammy nominee Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the show is currently booking until 28 March. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.