Joe Allen restaurant to present virtual cabaret evening to raise funds

The iconic Joe Allen's restaurant, which has been a West End presence for over four decades, will stream a virtual cabaret evening later this week.

Featuring actors such as Patricia Hodge, Gary Wilmot and Derek Jacobi, the event will be presented on YouTube from 8pm on 4 July, and feature performances from shows such as Company and Guys and Dolls.

Also appearing will be Fra Fee, Claire Moore, Debbie Kurup, Nadim Naaman, Harriet Thorpe, Lucy Williamson, Steve Hewlett and Arthur Lager, with the evening hosted by drag queen La Voix.

General manager Cathy Winn said: "The West End has been particularly devastated by the pandemic and without this support, Joe Allen may not be able to reopen, as such we wanted to use this time to shine a light on ourselves and also others in need in the theatre industry through Acting for Others. Broadway is in our blood and we have always been a home away from home for actors so we hope that this show will unite our community and loyal guests for an evening of fun, laughter and merriment during these troubled times! We can't wait to stand shoulder to sequinned shoulder with our beloved theatrical family - the show must go on!"

You can find out more on the venue's website.