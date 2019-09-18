Jill Halfpenny, Karl Collins and Michael Elcock to star in Young Vic's in a word

Casting has been announced for Lauren Yee's in a word, which runs in the Clare Studio at the Young Vic.

Directed by the Genesis Future Directors Award recipient Dadiow Lin, the piece follows a family two years after their son was kidnapped. The production marks the first time Yee's work will be staged in the UK. Design is by Naomi Kuyck-Cohen, with lighting by Joshua Gadsby, sound by Max Perryment, casting by Isabella Odoffin, movement direction by Rachael Nanyonjo and voice and dialect by Rebecca Cuthbertson.

Appearing in the piece will be Karl Collins (The Bill, Hollyoaks) as Guy, Michael Elcock (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) as Man and Jill Halfpenny (Coronation Street, EastEnders, Waterloo Road) as Fiona.

in a word runs from 23 October to 2 November.