Jesus Christ Superstar revival to be streamed on YouTube for Easter

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's arena production of Jesus Christ Superstar will be streamed on YouTube this Easter weekend.

The show stars Tim Minchin, Ben Forster, Melanie Chisholm, Chris Moyles and more, and was originally shown in arenas across the UK from September 2012. Forster won the leading role after taking part in ITV's hit TV series Superstar.

The show includes hits such as "I Don't Know How to Love Him", "Gethsemane" and "Superstar", and has proved one of the most popular of the Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice collaborations.

The show will be available from Good Friday at 7pm BST, 2pm ET or 11 am PT. It will be available for 48 hours via "The Shows Must Go On!" YouTube channel.

Watch a trailer here: