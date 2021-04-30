Jenna Russell, Shoshana Bean and Jessica Vosk to perform solo concerts at Cadogan Hall

Exclusive: Three stage stars will be appearing at Cadogan Hall for special concerts over the next year.

On 7 November 2021 the award-winning West End and Broadway star Jenna Russell, who has wowed audiences in shows such as Fun Home, The Bridges of Madison County, Grey Gardens, Sunday in the Park with George and Guys and Dolls, will perform a solo concert.

All shows are being sold at full capacity with the assumption social distancing is not in place, with the earliest concert set to take place five months after the planned removal of capacity restriction measures.