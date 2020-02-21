Jenna Russell and Daniel Evans to co-curate Donmar Lates with Giles Terera and Hannah Waddingham performing

Jenna Russell and artistic director of Chichester Festival Theatre Daniel Evans will co-curate the Donmar Warehouse's Lates cabaret season, it was announced today.

Hannah Waddingham and Giles Terera are among the announced performers, with Waddingham performing on 25 and 26 March at 9.15pm, and Terera playing on 27 and 28 March at 9.15pm. They will be accompanied by a three-piece band led by musical director Theo Jamieson.

The cabaret evenings will feature a programme of musical theatre songs by Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown, Noël Coward and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Members of the venue can book tickets from now, with public booking opening on 11 March. The Donmar Lates runs alongside Lyndsey Turner's production of Caryl Churchill's Far Away, which has recently extended shows to 4 April.