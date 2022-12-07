Jenna Russell, Cyril Nri and more to star in Further than the Furthest Thing at Young Vic

Complete casting has been revealed for the Young Vic's upcoming production of Further than the Furthest Thing.

Zinnie Harris' award-winning play, first seen in London and Edinburgh in 2000, is set on a remote volcanic island in the middle of the Atlantic – Tristan de Cunha – and is inspired by real events that occurred to the island's residents.

Leading the cast will be Jenna Russell (Fun Home) as Mill and Cyril Nri (Trouble in Mind) as Bill, with Gerald Kyd (The Seagull) as Mr Hansen, Archie Madekwe (Midsommar) as Francis and Kirsty Rider (The Sandman) as Rebecca. The show will also feature live vocals by Shapla Salique (No Boundaries).

Under the direction of Jennifer Tang, the creative team includes designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Prema Mehta, sound designer George Dennis, composer Ruth Chan, movement director Ingrid Mackinnon, voice and dialect coach Emma Woodvine, musical director Michael Henry, illusions designer John Bulleid, and casting director Charlotte Sutton CDG.

The Young Vic's revival runs from 9 March to 29 April 2023, with a press night set for 16 March.