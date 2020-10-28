Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical Netflix film 2021 plans confirmed

New plans have been revealed for the forthcoming Netflix adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's Broadway musical 13.

According to a casting call sent out yesterday, the production is on the look-out for cast members to join, aged from 12 to 16 (with a playing age of 13) as well as someone to take on the role of Archie, a male-identifying teenager with muscular dystrophy. Actors with a singing voice and muscular dystrophy are actively encouraged to apply for the piece.

With music and lyrics by Brown and a script by Robert Horn (Tootsie), the film will begin rehearsals next March in Toronto ahead of a summer shoot. It will be directed by Tamra Davis, responsible for Crossroads and three episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. A release date is to be revealed, but we'd say the back end of 2021 or early 2022 is most likely,

Brown's show New York teenager Evan Goldman as he's forced to move with his mom to Indiana. The show is notable for having launched the careers of several future stage and screen talents: pop star Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gilles (Dynasty), and Graham Phillips (Riverdale), among them. A West End production by the National Youth Music Theatre, ran at the Apollo Theatre in 2012, directed by Brown.