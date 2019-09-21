Jason Robert Brown's 13 musical to be adapted into Netflix film

Hit musical 13 is being adapted into a family film, according to a report by Deadline.

The show, which has music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn, follows a 13 year-old boy Evan who has to grapple with a new school and his parents' divorce. The original Broadway production opened in 2008, with a cast and band composed entirely of teenagers. It notably also featured the professional debuts of Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies.

New songs will be composed for the new Netflix version, which will have a screenplay by Horn and direction by Tamra Davis (Crossroads). Casting and a release date for the film are to be revealed.

Five years ago, CBS announced plans to create a film based on the show, without success.