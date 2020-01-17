Jason Manford to return to host the Olivier Awards

Jason Manford will return to host the Olivier Awards this year, it has been announced.

Manford, who is currently starring in the tour of Kander and Ebb's Curtains, will host the event at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 5 April.

2020 will mark the third time the comedian and performer has hosted the awards, having appeared in 2019 and 2017.

Manford said: "It's great to be back hosting the Olivier Awards. Having trod the boards myself many times, I've experienced first-hand the huge wealth of creativity and talent across the UK theatre industry. I look forward to celebrating all the incredible work produced over the last year. It will definitely be a night to remember – see you at the Royal Albert Hall!"

The Olivier Award nominees will be revealed on 3 March 2020.