WhatsOnStage has 50 pairs of tickets for the Everybody's Talking About Jamie world premiere

This is your chance to claim two tickets to the premiere of the film version of the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie!

WhatsOnStage is giving away 50 pairs of seats to the world premiere of the silver screen adaptation of the much-loved musical – before it has even arrived on Amazon Prime Video!

The premiere will take place on Monday 13 September 2021 at the rather swanky Royal Festival Hall in London. Doors will open at 6pm, and guests are required to be seated by 7pm.

The screening of the film will finish at approximately 9pm and will be followed by a Q&A (guests for the panel are to be revealed).

The film, based on the WhatsOnStage Award-winning stage show, is led by Max Harwood in the lead role of Jamie New, alongside Richard E Grant, Sarah Lancashire, Shobna Gulati and Lauren Patel. It follows a teenager who dreams of becoming a drag queen.

You can sign-up for your chance to be at the premiere below – after being picked at random on Sunday evening, the production will be in contact with successful ticket holders early next week to finalise logistics. Please note – audiences will be offered tickets only and will not be offered accommodation or travel.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie will be released on Amazon Prime on 17 September.

