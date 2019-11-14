James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac in the West End: first look rehearsal photos

Rehearsal images have been released for Cyrano de Bergerac, which opens in the West End at the end of the month and stars James McAvoy.

Appearing in the piece will be Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand/Priest), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Philip Cairns (Referee), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Chris Fung (Usher), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise/Medic), Seun Shote (Theatre Owner), Kiruna Stamell (Marie-Louise), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere), and Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Roxane) with Vaneeka Dadhria, Mika Johnson and Brinsley Terence.

Adapted here by Martin Crimp and directed by Jamie Lloyd, Edmond Rostand's 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac follows a swashbuckling soldier who falls in love in a dangerous way.

The production will have design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound and composition by Ben and Max Ringham, casting by Stuart Burt and fight direction by Kate Waters.

The piece is the first in a new West End season of shows for the director, which will run from November 2019 to August 2020 at the Playhouse Theatre. The next production will see Jessica Chastain star in A Doll's House.

Performances begin 27 November.