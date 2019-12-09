James McAvoy celebrates Cyrano de Bergerac opening night with cast and guests at the Playhouse Theatre

James McAvoy opened in Cyrano de Bergerac in the West End last week, and the cast celebrated with guests after the show at the Playhouse Theatre.

Sam Black (Armand/Priest), Vaneeka Dadhria (Beatboxer), Mika Johnson (ensemble) and Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise/Medic)

Appearing the piece are Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand/Priest), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Philip Cairns (Referee), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Chris Fung (Usher), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise/Medic), Seun Shote (Theatre Owner), Kiruna Stamell (Marie-Louise), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere), and Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Roxane) with Vaneeka Dadhria, Mika Johnson and Brinsley Terence in the ensemble.

Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Roxane) and James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac)

Adapted here by Martin Crimp and directed by Jamie Lloyd, Edmond Rostand's 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac follows a swashbuckling soldier who falls in love in a dangerous way.

The production has design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound and composition by Ben and Max Ringham, casting by Stuart Burt and fight direction by Kate Waters.

The piece is the first in a new West End season of shows for the director, which will run until August 2020 at the Playhouse Theatre. The next production will see Jessica Chastain star in A Doll's House.

Martin Crimp (adaptation) and Jamie Lloyd (director)

Philip Cairns (Referee)

Brinsley Terence (ensemble)

Chris Fung (Usher)

Kiruna Stamell (Marie-Louise)

Tom Edden (De Guiche)

Nima Taleghani (Lignière)

Michele Austin (Leila Ragueneau)

Eben Figueiredo (Christian)

Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Roxane)

James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac)

Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Roxane) and James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac)

Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Roxane) and James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac)

Floella Benjamin

Susan Hampshire

Sheila Ferris and David Suchet

Rupert Graves

Madelaine Brennan and Peter Polycarpou

Abraham Popoola

Taylor James and Georgia Blair-Mangat

Preeya Kalidas

