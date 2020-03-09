Jade Ewen, Steve Furst and more to star in new Philip Ridley play The Beast of Blue Yonder at Southwark Playhouse

A new Philip Ridley play, The Beast of Blue Yonder, will open at Southwark Playhouse in April.

Directed by Wiebke Green, the piece will star Jade Ewen (Disney's Aladdin), Steve Furst (Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear), Mirren Mack (Sex Education), Lucy Gape (Hollyoaks), Charlie Quirke (Birds of a Feather), Rachel Bright (EastEnders), Tyler Conti (Safe) and Unique Spencer (Top Boy). Also appearing will be Joseph Drake, Mike Evans, Nat Johnson, Joseph Potter and Kyle Rowe.

Produced by Tramp Theatre, the fantastical black comedy follows three different stories from three different decades with singing, dancing and a raft of genre-mashing. Ridley's Angry previously premiered at the venue, with a cast composed of Tyrone Huntley and Georgie Henley.

The production runs from 2 April to 9 May, with sound design by Max Pappenheim and casting by Jane Frisby.