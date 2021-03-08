ITV's All-Star Musicals: line-up announced

The line-up has been revealed for ITV's All-Star Musicals event.

The series will see six celebrities give musical turns in a one-night experience, following training in the art of performance.

Performer Jessica Hynes, news broadcaster Robert Peston, actor Barney Walsh, EastEnders star Luisa Bradshaw-White, Judge Rinder and doctor Ranj Singh will all appear.

Numbers performed will come from the likes of Chicago and The Greatest Showman

Stage and screen star John Barrowman will host the event, with a judging panel consisting of the iconic Elaine Paige, alongside Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Disney's Aladdin) and Samantha Barks (Les Misérables, Frozen).

An air date is to be revealed.