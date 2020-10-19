Plans for new INXS musical revealed, with hopes to run in the West End

Will there be a "New Sensation" in the West End soon?

Plans for a stage show based on the works of iconic band INXS have been revealed in Australia, with sights set on West End and Broadway runs.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, there are hopes for the show to begin workshops early next year, with a creative team to be revealed.

The show is set to be produced by Michael Cassel, who has helped work on shows such as Hamilton, The Lion King and Singin' in the Rain both in Australia and across the world.

Table reads for the unnamed new show are expected to begin early next year, with a stage debut planned for the year after that. According to the Herald, the writer penning the piece is said to have "worked on some of the biggest hits of recent years".

Australian rock band INXS was first formed in 1977 and continues to play around the world. Hits include "Original Sin", "Need You Tonight" and "Devil Inside".