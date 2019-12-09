Inua Ellams to adapt The Little Prince as Fuel announces 2020 season

Fuel Theatre company has announced its 2020 season as it prepares to open a new co-production of Three Sisters at the National Theatre.

Inua Ellams' will create an afro-futurist reimagining of classic French story The Little Prince, directed by Femi Eluffowoju Jr with design by Miriam Nabarro and music by Cassie Kinoshi in association with English Touring Theatre.

The show will open at Stratford Circus Arts Centre as part of a programme supported by Newham Council to give every year six pupil in the borough the opportunity to see a new piece of theatre for free.

Heather Agyepong and Imogen Knight will create a new piece, The Body Remembers, which explores the effects of internalised trauma. It will run at an off-site venue in association with Camden People's Theatre, before touring.

Dancer and choreographer Hemabharathy Palani will work with director Hetain Patel to create Salt and Sugar, a show about being an Indian woman in the modern day. The show will tour to venues in cities including Luton and Glasgow.

David Farr will create a new show A Dead Body in Taos, which will premiere at the Arcola Theatre and is directed by Rachel Bagshaw.

Director Alan Lane, writer Keisha Thompson and designer Börkur Jónsson will collaborate on a new show for children entitled Izzy, BOSSS about children solving real-world problems, while the company will work with Common Wealth, Speakers Corner and Bradford Modified Car Club to explore Islamophobia in the present day. The show will tour in 2021 after premiering in Bradford.