Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George productions added to BroadwayHD

Streaming service BroadwayHD has added a variety of new shows from both the West End and Broadway.

The original Broadway production and the 2010 award-winning Open Air Theatre revival of Into the Woods starring Jenna Russell and Hannah Waddingham will both be presented from 9 July.

From 21 July, Sheridan Smith's Funny Girl will be available, while from 16 July the film version of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead will also be on the platform.

The original Broadway production of Sunday in the Park with George – starring Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin – is already on the site and can be streamed now, as is Meet Me in St Louis with Judy Garland.