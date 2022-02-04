Into the Woods at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast – production shots released

Northern Ireland Opera has released a selection of production shots for its current revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods.

The musical began performances at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast last night and continues its run through to 27 February.

The cast includes Kelly Mathieson (as Cinderella), Samantha Giffard (as Red Riding Hood), Peter Hannah (as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf), Alastair Brookshaw (as The Baker), Sinéad O'Kelly (as The Baker's Wife), Paddy Jenkins (as Cinderella's Father), Catherine Digges (as Cinderella's Stepmother), Jolene O'Hara (as Florinda), Brigid Shine (as Lucinda), Wendy Ferguson (as Jack's Mother), Conor Quinn (as Jack), Sean Kearns (as The Narrator/Mysterious Man), Allison Harding (as The Witch), Ruby Campbell (as Sleeping Beauty), Harry Lambert (as The Steward) and Maeve Byrne (as Snow White).

The production, which mashes up fairytales into an entirely new narrative, is directed by Cameron Menzies with musical direction by Peter Mitchell, movement by Jennifer Rooney, set and costume by Niall McKeever, lighting by Kevin Treacy, production management by Pádraig Ó Duinnín, production/company stage management by Kate Watkins and hair and make-up design by Nuala Campbell.

First premiering on Broadway in 1987, to date the piece has received ten Tony Awards and was adapted for the silver screen in 2014.





Kelly Mathieson (as Cinderella)

(© PhilipMagowan/PressEye)

Samantha Giffard (as Little Red Riding Hood)

(© PhilipMagowan/PressEye)