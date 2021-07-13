International Festival of Musical Theatre announced for next summer

A brand new International Festival of Musical Theatre will take place next summer in Milan, Italy.

With running dates to be confirmed, the festival will see several acclaimed musical productions invited to perform in prominent theatres in Milan and the Lombardy region over a two-week period. Further details are to be revealed in due course.

The event will feature a celebration of both Broadway and the West End, plus performances from shows and artists across the globe.

A creative advisory board featuring the likes of Lorella Cuccarini, Whoopi Goldberg, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga and Ben Vereen will help create the festival.