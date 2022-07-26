Ingrid Michaelson and Heathers' Laurence O'Keefe working on new Disney musical movie

Disney has revealed further details for an upcoming movie musical, titled Penelope.

The comedy is said to be a novel twist on the The Princess and the Pea, with Robert Sudduth (co-executive producer for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) said to be writing the script.

It has now been announced Heathers and Legally Blonde creative Laurence O'Keefe, as well as Ingrid Michaelson (currently working on the musical version of hit Nicholas Sparks novel The Notebook) will pen the tunes for the film, which is yet to confirm a release date.

You can have a first listen to Michaelson performing a number from The Notebook here.

The film is produced by Will Gluck, who is also partnering with Disney on a live-action version of The Aristocats.

Heathers continues its London run at The Other Palace, with tickets on sale now.