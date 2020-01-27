Indecent UK premiere at Menier Chocolate Factory cast announced

Full casting has been revealed for the UK premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent, which opens at the Menier Chocolate Factory in March.

Appearing in the show will be Alexandra Silber as The Middle (Female), Peter Polycarpou as The Elder (Male), Beverly Klein as The Elder (Female), Cory English as The Middle (Male), Molly Osborne as The Ingenue (Female), Finbar Lynch as The Stage Manager and Joseph Timms as The Ingenue (Male), .

They will be joined by Merlin Shepherd as The Clarinettist, Anna Lowenstein as The Violinist, and Josh Middleton as The Accordionist.

Vogel's piece is about the staging of a controversial play at the turn of the 20th century and runs from 13 March 2020, after the conclusion of the Menier's revival of The Boy Friend.

It is directed by Rebecca Taichman, who won a Tony Award for her work when the play ran on Broadway. Taichman is currently directing the Broadway transfer of Sing Street. Further creatives are to be announced, with Indecent running until 9 May.