Immersive 1984 production announced to run in London in 2021

An immersive production of 1984 will open in London in 2021, it has been announced.

The show will be the first for new production company Histrionic Productions, who aim to transform derelict spaces into immersive theatrical environments for audiences. The company is created by Adam McKenzie Wylie, alongside Sean Holmes and Jon Bausor as associate creative directors.

Tickets for the immersive version of George Orwell's iconic satirical play will go on sale this summer, with further productions expected to be announced throughout 2020. 1984 will open in America after its premiere in London, with specific dates, cast and creative team to be announced.

McKenzie Wylie said: "Combining widely known and beloved titles with remarkable, magnificent spaces and creatives of the highest calibre, we hope to transform the concept of live theatre and attract new, younger audiences to our multi-sensory, theatrical experiences. Moreover, as part of our commitment to this compelling art form we are consulting with Equity with regards to raising the standards for employment and health and safety in the immersive genre."