Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce in The Crown – first look photos

Photos have been released for The Crown, offering a new look at Imelda Staunton as the Queen.

Peter Morgan's (writer of The Audience and Patriots) series is back for its fifth of six seasons on Netflix next month, with a cast also set to include Jonathan Pryce (Philip), Dominic West (Charles), Elizabeth Debicki (Diana), Olivia Williams (Camilla) and Lesley Manville (Margaret).

Staunton has revealed she is set to appear in Hello, Dolly! in the West End after her time in The Crown is completed.



