Ian McKellen: I'd love to do a musical

What role should he take on?

Ian McKellen
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Stage star Ian McKellen, who is about to make a fun appearance in the Park Theatre's Whodunnit (though we aren't entirely sure when) in the detective role has announced he'd love to do a musical.

Chatting on the Today programme on BBC Radio 4, McKellen admitted when asked what projects he'd still like to tackle: "Areas of theatre I'd love to work in – one would be the musical...I don't think I've got much to prove in my career, but I do like entertaining an audience."

He carried on: "In the bath, in the shower, in private – I can sing occasionally. I can hold a tune but not a pop singer...though I am available though incompetent!

McKellen has done a few musical projects on film, including Cats (maybe he's scrubbed that from his memory) and the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast. What role would you want to see McKellen tackle?

