Video: West End charity single marks anniversary of theatre closures

An array of West End stars have joined forces on the charity the single "I Dare You", which is released today (16 March) to mark the anniversary of theatres going dark due to the pandemic.

Raising funds for the Make A Difference Trust, the song is a cover of the recent Kelly Clarkson hit. It's produced by Steve Anderson, known for his work with Kylie Minogue, Westlife, Steps and Leona Lewis.

The single features: Aimie Atkinson, Samantha Barks, Sharon D Clarke, Kerry Ellis, Shaun Escoffery, Shanay Holmes, Francesca Jackson, Cassidy Janson, Aisha Jawando, Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Jamie Muscato, Eva Noblezada, Natalie Paris, Jay Perry, Louise Redknapp, Oliver Tompsett, Faye Tozer, Sally Ann Triplett, Rachel Tucker, Marisha Wallace and Layton Williams.

Kerry Ellis said: "I'm thrilled to be part of this brilliant song created by Steve Anderson. It's so powerful to have such a line-up of talent coming together to support the arts that are struggling so much right now."

Melanie Tranter, Chair of the Make a Difference Trust, added: "Every penny received from this initiative will go directly to theatre professionals in the UK who are affected by the theatre closures as a result of this crisis. We will work tirelessly to ensure grants are paid swiftly, and directly to those in need."

Buy the single now